India reports 871 more COVID deaths, 53,601 new cases of infection

New Delhi, August 11, 2020

India today reported 871 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 45,257, and 53,601 new cases of infection, raising the total so far to 2,268,675 as the deadly virus continued to spread in different states across the country.

However's today's number of deaths was significantly lower than the record 1,007 deaths reported yesterday, while the number of new cases was also much lower than the 60,000-plus cases recorded on each of the past four days. The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 64,399 -- was reported on August 9.

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.089 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.057 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fifth spot, after the US (163,462), Brazil (101,752), Mexico (53,003) and the United Kingdom (46,611).

This is the eighth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 14th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 21st consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 30th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

This is also the 13th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 50,000 new cases in a 24-hour period.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to maintain an uptrend and stood at 1,583,487 this morning.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 871 new deaths included 293 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, followed by 114 each in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, 80 in Andhra Pradesh, 51 in Uttar Pradesh, 41 in West Bengal, 20 each in Delhi and Gujarat, 19 in Madhya Pradesh, 18 in Punjab, 14 in Odisha, 11 each in Jharkhand and Rajasthan, ten in Bihar, nine in Uttarakhand, eight in Telangana, seven in Kerala, six each in Assam, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, five in Goa, three in Chhattisgarh, two each in Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry, and one in Tripura.

No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Of the total of 45,257 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 18,050, followed by 5,041 in Tamil Nadu, 4,131 in national capital Delhi, 3,312 in Karnataka, 2,672 in Gujarat, 2,120 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,116 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,100 in West Bengal, 1,015 in Madhya Pradesh, 800 in Rajasthan, 645 in Telangana, 604 in Punjab, 489 in Haryana, 478 in Jammu & Kashmir, 397 in Bihar, 286 in Odisha, 188 in Jharkhand, 151 in Assam, 134 in Uttarakhand, 115 in Kerala, 99 in Chhattisgarh, 89 in Puducherry, 80 in Goa, 43 in Tripura, 25 in Chandigarh, 20 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 17 in Himachal Pradesh, 11 in Manipur, nine in Ladakh, eight in Nagland, six in Meghalaya, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one in Sikkim.