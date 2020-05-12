India reports 87 more COVID-19 deaths, total cases cross 70,000

New Delhi, May 12, 2020

India today reported 87 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 2,293 and 3,604 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours to take the total so far to 70,756 even as the Centre began discussions with the States on how the lockdown restrictions can be eased to revive economic activities while continuing the fight against the pandemic.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 36 of the 87 new deaths, followed by 20 in Gujarat, six each in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, five in West Bengal and one each in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.

Of the total 2,293 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 868, followed by 513 in Gujarat, 221 in Madhya Pradesh, 190 in West Bengal, 113 in Rajasthan, 80 in Uttar Pradesh, 73 in Delhi, 53 in Tamil Nadu, 45 in Andhra Pradesh, 31 each in Karnataka and Punjab, 30 in Telangana, 11 in Haryana, 10 in Jammu & Kashmir, six in Bihar, four in Kerala, three each in Jharkhand and Odisha, two each in Assam, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Meghalaya and Uttarakhand.

The total of 70,756 cases includes those who have died as well as 22,455 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 46,008 as of this morning, up 1,979 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate of patients so far is 31.73%.

Of the total of 70,756 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 23,401, followed by 8,541 in Gujarat, 8,002 in Tamil Nadu, 7,233 in Delhi, 3,988 in Rajasthan, 3,785 in Madhya Pradesh, 3,573 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,063 in West Bengal, 2,018 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,877 in Punjab, 1,275 in Telangana, 879 in Jammu and Kashmir, 862 in Karnataka, 747 in Bihar, 730 in Haryana, 519 in Kerala, 414 in Odisha, 174 in Chandigarh, 160 in Jharkhand, 152 in Tripura, 68 in Uttarakhand, 65 in Assam, 59 each in Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, 42 in Ladakh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 13 in Meghalaya, 12 in Puducherry, seven in Goa, two in Manipur, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Mizoram.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said more than 70 per cent of the 2,293 deaths so far were due to co-morbidities.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video interaction with Chief Ministers of all States yesterday to discuss the road ahead in the fight against COVID-19 and especially on the relaxations that can be made in the nationwide lockdown that is due to end on May 17.

Modi told the meeting that India faced a two-fold challenge -- to reduce the transmission rate of the pandemic and to increase public activity gradually, while adhering to all the guidelines -- and the Centre and the States would have to work towards achieving both these objectives.

He said there was now a reasonably clear indication about the geographical spread of the pandemic in India, including the worst affected areas.

This was Modi's fifth video interaction with Chief Ministers since the COVID-19 crisis began.

He said the effort now should be to stop the spread of COVID-19 to rural areas.

“I request you all to share with me by 15th May, a broad strategy on how you each one of you would want to deal with the lockdown regime in your particular states. I want states to make a blueprint on how to deal with various nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown," he said.

In a major step towards relaxation, the Indian Railways will today begin a partial resumption of train services in the country.

As many as 15 pairs of trains will begin running from Delhi to different cities around the country from today. The trains will have only air-conditioned coaches.

