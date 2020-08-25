India reports 848 more COVID-19 deaths, 60,975 new cases of infection

New Delhi, August 25, 2020

India today reported 848 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 60,975 new cases of infection, which were significantly lower than the numbers in recent days, even as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has risen to 58,390 and the total number of persons infected with the virus went up to 3,167,323.

The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- on August 19. It reported 836 deaths yesterday (August 24), which means the country has reported less than 900 deaths for the second consecutive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 69,878 -- was reported on August 22.

India has reported a thousand-plus deaths on three days in the last 16 days and more than 900 deaths on 10 of the last 13 days.

This is the 21st consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 27th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 33rd consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 43rd consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 60,000 new cases of infection on 12 of the last 14 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 26th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,404,585 this morning.

The world has reported a total of more than 23.575 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 811,800 deaths so far.

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.739 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.622 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (177,248), Brazil (115,309) and Mexico (60,800).