India reports 848 more COVID-19 deaths, 60,975 new cases of infection

New Delhi, August 25, 2020
India today reported 848 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 60,975 new cases of infection, which were significantly lower than the numbers in recent days, even as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.
With these, the death toll in the country has risen to 58,390 and the total number of persons infected with the virus went up to 3,167,323.
The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- on August 19. It reported 836 deaths yesterday (August 24), which means the country has reported less than 900 deaths for the second consecutive day today.
The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 69,878 -- was reported on August 22.
India has reported a thousand-plus deaths on three days in the last 16 days and more than 900 deaths on 10 of the last 13 days.
This is the 21st consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 27th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 33rd consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 43rd consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.
The country has reported more than 60,000 new cases of infection on 12 of the last 14 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 26th consecutive day today.
On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,404,585 this morning.
The world has reported a total of more than 23.575 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 811,800 deaths so far.
India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.739 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.622 million).
In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (177,248), Brazil (115,309) and Mexico (60,800).
Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 848 new deaths included 212 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, followed by 127 in Karnataka, 97 in Tamil Nadu, 86 in Andhra Pradesh, 61 in Uttar Pradesh, 57 in West Bengal, 43 in Punjab, 18 in Jharkhand, 17 in Madhya Pradesh, 13 each in Delhi and Gujarat, 12 in Rajasthan, 11 in Kerala, ten each in Assam, Haryana and Odisha, nine each in Chhattisgarh and Telangana, seven each in Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand, five each in Puducherry and Tripura, four in Goa, three in Bihar, and two in Andaman & Nicobar Islands,
No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim.
Of the total of 58,390 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 22,465, followed by 6,614 in Tamil Nadu, 4,810 in Karnataka, 4,313 in national capital Delhi, 3,368 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,987 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,908 in Gujarat, 2,851 in West Bengal, 1,246 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,129 in Punjab, 967 in Rajasthan, 770 in Telangana, 624 in Jammu and Kashmir, 613 in Haryana, 514 in Bihar, 419 in Odisha, 330 in Jharkhand, 252 in Assam, 234 in Kerala, 207 in Uttarakhand, 206 in Chhattisgarh, 164 in Puducherry, 148 in Goa, 78 in Tripura, 37 in Chandigarh, 35 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 29 in Himachal Pradesh, 23 in Ladakh, 22 in Manipur, nine in Nagaland, eight in Meghalaya, five in Arunachal Pradesh, three in Sikkim and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 3,167,323 cases so far includes the 58,390 patients who have died as well as 2,404,585 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 704,348 as of this morning, down 6,423 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 66,550 since yesterday and the recovery rate has gone up to 75.91%, according to the data.
