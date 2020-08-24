India reports 836 more COVID-19 deaths, 61,408 new cases of infection

- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
New Delhi, August 24, 2020
India today reported 836 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 61,408 new cases of infection, which were significantly lower than the numbers in recent days, even as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.
With these, the death toll in the country has risen to 57,542 and the total number of persons infected with the virus went up to 3,106,348.
The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- on August 19. It reported 912 deaths yesterday (August 23).
The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 69,878 -- was reported on August 22.
India has reported a thousand-plus deaths on three days in the last 15 days and more than 900 deaths on 10 of the last 12 days.
This is the 20th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 26th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 32nd consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 42nd consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.
The country has reported more than 60,000 new cases of infection on 11 of the last 13 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 25th consecutive day today.
On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,338,035 this morning.
The world has reported a total of more than 23.203 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 807,800 deaths so far.
India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.701 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.605 million).
In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (176,801), Brazil (114,744) and Mexico (60,480).
Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 836 new deaths included 258 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, followed by 97 in Tamil Nadu, 93 in Andhra Pradesh, 68 in Karnataka, 59 in Uttar Pradesh, 57 in West Bengal, 50 in Punjab, 23 in Madhya Pradesh, 16 in Delhi, 14 in Gujarat, 11 in Rajasthan, ten in Odisha, nine in Jammu & Kashmir, eight each in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry, six each in Haryana and Telangana, five each in Kerala and Uttarakhand, four each in Chandigarh, Goa and Jharkhand, two in Ladakh, and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya and Tripura
No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Sikkim.
Of the total of 57,542 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 22,253, followed by 6,517 in Tamil Nadu, 4,683 in Karnataka, 4,300 in national capital Delhi, 3,282 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,926 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,895 in Gujarat, 2,794 in West Bengal, 1,229 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,086 in Punjab, 955 in Rajasthan, 761 in Telangana, 617 in Jammu and Kashmir, 603 in Haryana, 511 in Bihar, 409 in Odisha, 312 in Jharkhand, 242 in Assam, 223 in Kerala, 200 in Uttarakhand, 197 in Chhattisgarh, 159 in Puducherry, 144 in Goa, 73 in Tripura, 37 in Chandigarh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 29 in Himachal Pradesh, 23 in Ladakh, 22 in Manipur, nine in Nagaland, eight in Meghalaya, five in Arunachal Pradesh, three in Sikkim and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 3,106,348 cases so far includes the 57,542 patients who have died as well as 2,338,035 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 710,771 as of this morning, up 3,103 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 57,469 since yesterday and the recovery rate has gone up to 75.26%, according to the data.
NNN