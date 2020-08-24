India reports 836 more COVID-19 deaths, 61,408 new cases of infection

New Delhi, August 24, 2020

India today reported 836 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 61,408 new cases of infection, which were significantly lower than the numbers in recent days, even as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has risen to 57,542 and the total number of persons infected with the virus went up to 3,106,348.

The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- on August 19. It reported 912 deaths yesterday (August 23).

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 69,878 -- was reported on August 22.

India has reported a thousand-plus deaths on three days in the last 15 days and more than 900 deaths on 10 of the last 12 days.

This is the 20th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 26th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 32nd consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 42nd consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 60,000 new cases of infection on 11 of the last 13 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 25th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,338,035 this morning.

The world has reported a total of more than 23.203 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 807,800 deaths so far.

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.701 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.605 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (176,801), Brazil (114,744) and Mexico (60,480).