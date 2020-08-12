India reports 834 more COVID deaths, 60,963 new cases of infection

New Delhi, August 12, 2020

India today reported 834 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 46,091, and 60,963 new cases of infection, raising the total so far to 2,329,638 as the deadly virus continued to spread in different states across the country.

However's today's number of deaths was significantly lower than the record 1,007 deaths reported on Monday and 871 yesterday, while the number of new cases was back in the 60,000-plus zone.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 64,399 -- was reported on August 9.

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.141 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.057 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fifth spot, after the US (164,531), Brazil (101,752), Mexico (53,929) and the United Kingdom (46,611).

This is the eighth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 15th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 22nd consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 31st consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 60,000 new cases in a 24-hour period on four of the last five days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 14th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 1,639,599 this morning.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 834 new deaths included 256 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, followed by 118 in Tamil Nadu, 87 in Andhra Pradesh, 86 in Karnataka, 56 in Uttar Pradesh, 49 in West Bengal, 32 in Punjab, 23 in Gujarat, 18 in Madhya Pradesh, 16 in BIhar, 12 in Jammu and Kashmir, 11 each in Haryana and Rajasthan, 10 in Odisha, nine in Telangana, eight in Delhi, six in Goa, five each in Chhattisgarh and Kerala, four each in Assam and Jharkhand, two each in Puducherry and Uttarakhand and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur

No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Of the total of 46,091 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 18,306, followed by 5,159 in Tamil Nadu, 4,139 in national capital Delhi, 3,398 in Karnataka, 2,695 in Gujarat, 2,203 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,176 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,149 in West Bengal, 1,033 in Madhya Pradesh, 811 in Rajasthan, 654 in Telangana, 636 in Punjab, 500 in Haryana, 490 in Jammu & Kashmir, 413 in Bihar, 296 in Odisha, 192 in Jharkhand, 155 in Assam, 136 in Uttarakhand, 120 in Kerala, 104 in Chhattisgarh, 91 in Puducherry, 86 in Goa, 43 in Tripura, 26 in Chandigarh, 21 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 18 in Himachal Pradesh, 12 in Manipur, nine in Ladakh, eight in Nagland, six in Meghalaya, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one in Sikkim.