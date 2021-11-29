India reports 8,309 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 236 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 29, 2021

India today reported 8,309 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 236 more deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers.

The 236 deaths reported today included 140 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated.

The country had yesterday logged 8,778 cases of COVID-19 infection and 621 deaths, including 526 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Not counting the 140 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 96 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 468,790 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,580,832 today.

Of the 96 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 33, Kerala for 19 and West Bengal 12.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 20 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period. National capital Delhi reported one death in the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose past 34 million today at 34,008,183, up 9,905 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.34%, the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went down by 1,832 to 103,859, the lowest in 544 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 122.41 crore, including 42.04 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.85% today, below 2% for the 66th day and below 1% for the 15th consecutive day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.09% today, below 2% for 56 consecutive days.

