India reports 8,306 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 211 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 6, 2021

India today reported 8,306 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 211 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The 211 deaths recorded today include 138 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated.

India had raised its COVID-19 death toll by a whopping 2,796 yesterday as Bihar, after reconciliation of its data for the past several months, added 2,426 to its death tally. The number also included 263 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala. The country had also reported 8,895 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection yesterday.

Not counting the 138 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 73 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 473,537 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,641,561 today.

Of the 73 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 23 and Tamil Nadu and West Bengal 10 each.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 23 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 34,069,608 today, up 8,834 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.35%, the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went down by 739 to 98,416 today.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 127.93 crore, including 24.55 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.78% today, below 2% for the 73rd day and below 1% for the 22nd consecutive day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.94% today, below 2% for 63 consecutive days and below 1% for the seventh consecutive day.

