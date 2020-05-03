India reports 83 more COVID-19 deaths, total number of infected persons crosses 40,000

New Delhi, May 3, 2020

India today reported 83 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 1,306, and as many as 2,487 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours to take the total to 40,263 so far.

Both the numbers -- of 83 deaths and 2,487 new cases -- are the highest in a single day in India since the first cases in the global pandemic emerged in the country towards the end of January and early February.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this evening showed that the 78 new deaths included 36 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 26 in Gujarat, 11 in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Delhi and Rajasthan, two in Telangana and one each in Bihar and Tamil Nadu.

Of the total 1,306 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highet number at 521, followed by 262 in Gujarat, 156 in Madhya Pradesh, 65 in Rajasthan, 64 in Delhi, 43 in Uttar Pradesh, 33 each in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, 29 in Tamil Nadu, 28 in Telangana, 25 in Karnataka, 20 in Punjab, eight in Jammu & Kashmir, four each in Bihar, Haryana and Kerala, three in Jharkhand, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 40,263 cases includes those who have died as well as 10,887 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 28,070 as of this morning, up 1,535 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate of patients so far is 27.03%.

Of the total of 39,980 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 12,296, followed by 5,055 in Gujarat, 4122 in Delhi, 2,846 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,772 in Rajasthan, 2,757 in Tamil Nadu, 2,626 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,583 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,063 in Telangana, 922 in West Bengal, 772 in Punjab, 666 in Jammu and Kashmir, 606 in Karnataka, 500 in Kerala, 482 in Bihar, 394 in Haryana, 160 in Odisha, 115 in Jharkhand, 94 in Chandigarh, 59 in Uttarakhand, 43 each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 40 each in Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 12 in Meghalaya, eight in Puducherry, seven in Goa, four in Tripura, two in Manipur and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said. As many as 139 cases are yet to be assigned to states for contact tracing.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state in India with 36 deaths -- the highest number for a single day so far in the state -- and 790 new cases of infection on Saturday. As many as 27 of the 36 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, raising the toll in the metropolis to 322.

Gujarat, the second most affected state, recorded 26 deaths on Saturday, which was the highest so far in a single day in the state.

NNN