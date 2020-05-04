India reports 83 more COVID-19 deaths, tally of infected persons rises to 42,836

New Delhi, May 4, 2020

India today reported 83 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 1,389, and 2,573 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours to take the tally so far to 42,836.

The number of new deaths -- 83 -- is the same as yesterday and the highest in a single day in the country in the global pandemic that has afflicted more than 3.5 million people and claimed more than 247,835 lives worldwide.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this evening showed that the 67 new deaths included 28 in Gujarat, 27 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, nine in Madhya Pradesh, six in Rajasthan, three in Andhra Pradesh, two each in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and one each in Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

Of the total 1,389 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 548, followed by 290 in Gujarat, 165 in Madhya Pradesh, 71 in Rajasthan, 64 in Delhi, 45 in Uttar Pradesh, 36 in Andhra Pradesh, 35 in West Bengal, 30 in Tamil Nadu, 29 in Telangana, 26 in Karnataka, 21 in Punjab, eight in Jammu & Kashmir, five in Haryana, four each in Bihar and Kerala, three in Jharkhand, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

The total of 42,836 cases includes those who have died as well as 11,762 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 29,685 as of this evening, up 1,615 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate of patients so far is 27.46%.

Of the total of 42,836 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 12,974, followed by 5,428 in Gujarat, 4,549 in Delhi, 3,023 in Tamil Nadu, 2,942 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,886 in Rajasthan, 2,742 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,650 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,102 in Punjab, 1,082 in Telangana, 963 in West Bengal, 701 in Jammu and Kashmir, 642 in Karnataka, 517 in Bihar, 500 in Kerala, 442 in Haryana, 163 in Odisha, 115 in Jharkhand, 94 in Chandigarh, 60 in Uttarakhand, 57 in Chhattisgarh, 43 in Assam, 41 in Ladakh, 40 in Himachal Pradesh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 16 in Tripura, 12 in Meghalaya, eight in Puducherry, seven in Goa, two in Manipur, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said.

