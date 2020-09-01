India reports 819 more COVID-19 deaths, 69,921 new cases of infection

New Delhi, September 1, 2020

India today reported 819 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 69,921 new cases of infection, which are significantly lower than the numbers recorded in the past one week, as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in various parts of the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has risen to 65,288 and the total number of persons infected with the virus so far has gone up to 3,691,166.

The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- was reported on August 19. The country reported 971 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 78,761 -- was reported on August 30. The country reported 78,512 fresh cases yesterday.

The country has reported more than 900 deaths on 17 of the last 20 days. It has reported a thousand-plus deaths on seven of the last 23 days.

This is the 28th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 34th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 40th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 50th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country had reported more than 75,000 new cases of infection on each of the previous five days.

It has now reported more than 60,000 cases on 19 of the last 21 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 33rd consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,839,882 this morning.

The world has reported a total of more than 25.405 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the death toll has crossed the 850,000-mark and stood at 850,535 this morning.

India is now placed third in the world both in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths due to the virus.

In terms of the total number of cases, it ranks third after the United States (6.030 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.908 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India today overtook Mexico and ranks third after the US (183,597) and Brazi (121,381). Mexico, with 64,414 deaths so far, has moved down to the fourth spot.