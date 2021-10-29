India reports 805 more COVID-19 deaths, with Kerala adding 652 previously unreported fatalities

New Delhi, October 29, 2021

India on Friday recorded 805 deaths due to COVID-19, with Kerala, currently the worst-hit state, adding 652 more previously unreported fatalities to its tally after a reconciliation of the data of the past several months.

With this, Kerala has so far revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by 2,956 in the last seven days as a result of the audit of the data.

Not counting these 652 deaths, India recorded 153 COVID-19 deaths and 14,348 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

The country had yesterday added 733 to its COVID-19 death toll, including 529 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, and 16,156 new cases of infection.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for some days now. The state recorded 7.738 new cases of infection and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 9,445 cases and 93 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 457,191 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,246,157 today.

Of the 153 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 56 deaths in Kerala, followed by 36 in Maharashtra, 17 in Karnataka and 12 in Tamil Nadu.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 19 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,627,632, up 13,198 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.19% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country rose slightly by 345 to 161,334 today.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 104.82 crore, including 74.33 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.18% today, below 2% for the 35th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.12% today, below 2% for 25 consecutive days now.

