India reports 803 more COVID deaths, 52,050 new cases of infection

New Delhi, August 4, 2020

India today recorded 803 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 38,938, and 52,050 new cases of infection, sending the total number of cases zooming to 1,855,745 so far, as the deadly virus continued to spread in different parts of the country.

The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 853 -- was reported on August 2 while the highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period so far was reported on August 1 at 57,118.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (4.713 million cases so far) and Brazil (2.75 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India has moved up to the fifth spot, after the US (155,402), Brazil (94,665), Mexico (48,012) and the United Kingdom (46,295), and ahead of Italy (35,166).

This is the seventh consecutive day that the country has reported more than 700 deaths in a single day, the 14th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths, the 24th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths, the 31st consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 53rd consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

This is also the sixth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 50,000 new cases in a 24-hour period, the 12th consecutive day that it has reported more than 45,000 new cases and the 20th consecutive day that it has reported more than 30,000 new cases.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered crossed the 1 million-mark last week and stood at 1,230,509 this morning, much more than the number of active cases, which stood at 586,298.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 803 new deaths included 266 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 109 in Tamil Nadu, 98 in Karnataka, 63 in Andhra Pradesh, 53 in West Bengal, 48 in Uttar Pradesh, 23 in Telangana, 22 in Gujarat, 19 in Punjab, 17 in Delhi, 14 in Madhya Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, 11 in Jammu & Kashmir, 10 in Odisha, seven each in Haryana and Jharkhand, four each in Assam, Puducherry and Uttarakhand, three each in Chhattisgarh and Goa, two each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Kerala, and one each in Bihar and Tripura.

No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Of the total of 38,135 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 15,842, followed by 4,241 in Tamil Nadu, 4,021 in national capital Delhi, 2,594 in Karnataka, 2,508 in Gujarat, 1,778 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,731 in West Bengal, 1,537 in Andhra Pradesh, 900 in Madhya Pradesh, 715 in Rajasthan, 563 in Telangana, 442 in Punjab, 440 in Haryana, 407 in Jammu & Kashmir, 330 in Bihar, 207 in Odisha, 125 in Jharkhand, 109 in Assam, 90 in Uttarakhand, 84 in Kerala, 61 in Chhattisgarh, 56 each in Goa and Puducherry, 28 in Tripura, 19 in Chandigarh, 14 in Himachal Pradesh, ten in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, seven each in Ladakh and Manipur, five each in Meghalaya and Nagaland, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one in Sikkim.