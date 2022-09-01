India reports 7,946 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 37 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 1, 2022

India on Thursday reported 7,946 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than yesterday's number -- and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday logged 7,231 cases of COVID-19 infection and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The 37 deaths registered today included 12 backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 25 deaths posted in the last 24 hours included five in Maharashtra, three each in Gujarat and West Bengal, two each in Delhi, Karnataka, Mizoram, Uttarakhand and Mizoram, and one each in Bihar, Odisha, Puducherry and Punjab.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,911 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,436,339 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,845,680 today, up 9,828 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.67%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 1,919 to 62,748 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 212.52 crore today, including 12.90 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.98% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.57% today.

A total of 88.61 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.66 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN