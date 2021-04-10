India reports 794 COVID-19 deaths, new high of 145,384 new cases of infection in 24 hours

New Delhi, April 10, 2021

India today reported 794 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and as many as 145,384 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the Central and State governments launched several measures to cope with a worrying increase in the spread of the virus across many parts of the country.

At 145,384, the number of new cases is the highest in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in late January last year. The previous high was 131,968 cases, registered yesterday. This is the fifth time in six days that India has logged more than a lakh cases of infection in a single day.

At 794, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours reported today is higher than yesterday's figure of 780. It is the highest since October 18, 2020 when 1,033 deaths were registered.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year.

Of the 145,384 new cases of infection reported in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- alone accounted for 58,993 new infections, up from 56,286 yesterday but lower than the peak of 59,907 recorded on April 7.

Maharashtra also accounted for 301 of the 794 deaths reported in the country today, much lower than the 376 registered yesterday.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 168,436 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has climbed to 13,205,926.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,990,859 as of this morning, up 77,567 from yesterday. The recovery rate has dropped to 90.79% from 91.21% yesterday.

The number of active cases shot up by 67,023 in the last 24 hours to go past the million-mark to 1,046,631 --- the highest since the pandemic began in India. The previous highest was 1,017,754 active cases recorded on September 18, 2020.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 134.691 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.915 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 31.085 million cases) and Brazil (more than 13.373 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (561,074), Brazil (348,718) and Mexico (207,020).

