India reports 79 more coronavirus cases, taking total to 315

New Delhi, March 21, 2020

India today reported 79 more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in different States and Union Territories since last night, taking the total number of infected persons across the country to 315 so far.

"Total number of confirmed cases so far in the country as on 21 March 2020 at 10.45 pm including foreign nationals is 315," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on its website, adding that state-wise details were awaited.

The number includes four deaths and 23 patients who have recovered and been discharged from hospitals since late January.

Earlier in the evening, the Ministry had given out details of 283 confirmed cases in the country, with Maharashtra accounting for the largest number of cases at 63, followed by 40 in Kerala, 26 in Delhi, 24 in Uttar Pradesh, 21 in Telangana, 17 each in Haryana and Rajasthan, 15 in Karnataka, 13 each in Ladakh and Punjab, seven in Gujarat, four each in Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh, three each in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, two each in Himachal Pradesh and Odisha, and one each in Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry.

The figure of 283 included 244 Indians and 39 foreigners.

The four deaths have been reported from Kalburgi in Karnataka; Delhi; Mumbai in Maharashtra; and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district in Punjab -- all senior citizens who also had other medical issues. Three of them had travelled abroad to COVID-affected countries while one of them had come in contact with an infected person.

Of the 23 persons who have recovered since late January, five are in Delhi, three each are in Kerala and Rajasthan; nine in Uttar Pradesh; and one each in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Of them, one foreign national has returned to his country.

As the number of new cases continues to rise, a sense of urgency has come in and the Central Government, the State Governments, local bodies, corporates and other organisations have taken a slew of measures to prevent the spread of the virus through social distancing and other means.

Many offices have asked their employees to work from home, schools and colleges are closed in many parts, cinemas, shopping malls and other such places where people gather have been shut down, and cultural and sporting events have been cancelled.

The Government has advised senior citizens and children below ten years of age to remain indoors and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a broadcast to the nation last night, urged people, except those performing essential services, to stay at home for the next few days as far as possible.

He also urged people to observe a "Janata Curfew" (People's Curfew) from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, March 22 and there was a hint that more such measures would be needed in the coming days and weeks.

International flights to India have been banned from from tomorrow and, within India, the Government has announced various disincentives for travel by railways and airlines. States have also been advised to minimise travel by buses and other means of public transport.

Rajasthan today announced a total lockdown across the entire state till March 31, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ordering that everything, except essential services, shall remain shut during this period.

All government and private offices, shops, shopping malls, factories and public transport shall remain under lockdown, he said.

NNN