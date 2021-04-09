India reports 780 COVID-19 deaths, new high of 131,968 cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 9, 2021

India today logged 780 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 131,968 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the Central and State governments stepped up measures to stem a sudden surge in the numbers of cases in some States, especially Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

At 131,968, the number of new cases is the highest in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in late January last year. The previous high was 126,789 cases, recorded yesterday. This is the fourth time in five days that India has logged more than a lakh cases of infection.

At 780, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours reported today is higher than yesterday's figure of 685. It is the highest since October 18, 2020 when 1,033 deaths were registered.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year.

Of the 126,789 new cases of infection reported in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- alone accounted for 56,286, which is less than 59,907 reported yesterday and the highest number in the State so far. It was followed by Chhattisgarh with 10,652 cases and Uttar Pradesh with 8,474 cases.

These three States, as well as Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan, have shown a rise in the daily number of COVID cases. Together, these ten States account for 83.29 percent of the new cases.

Maharashtra also accounted for 376 of the 780 deaths reported in the country today, up from the 322 deaths registered in the State yesterday.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 167,642 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has climbed past 13 million at 13,060,542.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,913,292 as of this morning, up 61,800 from yesterday. The recovery rate has dropped to 91.21% from 91.66 yesterday.

The number of active cases shot up by 69,289 in the last 24 hours to take it to 979,608 -- the highest since September 21, 2020, when it stood at 1,003,299.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 134.035 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.904 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 31.003 million cases) and Brazil (more than 13.279 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (560,115), Brazil (345,025) and Mexico (206,146).

NNN