India reports 78 more COVID-19 deaths, total number of infected persons spurts to 39,980

New Delhi, May 3, 2020

India today reported 78 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, the most in a single day so far, raising the toll to 1,301, and as many as 2204 new cases of infection since yesterday evening to take the total to 39,980.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 78 new deaths included 36 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 26 in Gujarat, six in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Delhi and Rajasthan, two in Telangana and one each in Bihar and Tamil Nadu.

Of the total 1,301 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highet number at 521, followed by 262 in Gujarat, 151 in Madhya Pradesh, 65 in Rajasthan, 64 in Delhi, 43 in Uttar Pradesh, 33 each in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, 29 in Tamil Nadu, 28 in Telangana, 25 in Karnataka, 20 in Punjab, eight in Jammu & Kashmir, four each in Bihar, Haryana and Kerala, three in Jharkhand, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 39,980 cases includes those who have died as well as 10,633 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 28,046 as of this morning, up 1,511 since yesterday evening. The recovery rate of patients so far is 26.59%.

Of the total of 39,980 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 12,296, followed by 5,054 in Gujarat, 4122 in Delhi, 2,846 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,770 in Rajasthan, 2,757 in Tamil Nadu, 2,487 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,525 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,063 in Telangana, 922 in West Bengal, 772 in Punjab, 666 in Jammu and Kashmir, 601 in Karnataka, 499 in Kerala, 481 in Bihar, 360 in Haryana, 157 in Odisha, 115 in Jharkhand, 88 in Chandigarh, 59 in Uttarakhand, 43 each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 40 in Himachal Pradesh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 22 in Ladakh, 12 in Meghalaya, eight in Puducherry, seven in Goa, four in Tripura, two in Manipur and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said. As many as 124 cases are yet to be assigned to states for contact tracing.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state in India with 36 deaths -- the highest number for a single day so far in the state -- and 790 new cases of infection on Saturday. As many as 27 of the 36 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, raising the toll in the metropolis to 322.

NNN