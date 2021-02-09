India reports 78 COVID-19 deaths, 9,110 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 9, 2021

India today reported 78 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 9,110 new cases of infection during the last 24 hours as the spread of the virus remained on a downtrend across the country and the nationwide vaccination campaigned continued to gather momentum.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 155,158 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,847,304.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 23 consecutive days now and below 100 for four consecutive days now.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 29th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 thrice in the last 15 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,548,521 as of this morning, up 14,016 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.24%.

The number of active cases went down by 4,984 to 143,625 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 84 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 11,831 new cases of infection yesterday.

Of the 9,110 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 3,742, followed by Maharashtra with 2,216 and Tamil Nadu with 464.

Kerala also accounted for the highest number of deaths in the last 24 hours at 16, followed by Maharashtra with 15 and Punjab with 11.

Meanwhile, the number of healthcare and frontline workers who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, since the campaign began on January 16, has crossed six million to reach 6,035,660 as of yesterday evening.

This number includes 5,412,270 healthcare workers and 623,390 frontline workers. As many as 223,298 people received the vaccination yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 106.474 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,325,381 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 27.094 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 9.524 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (464,941), Brazil (231,534) and Mexico (166,731).

