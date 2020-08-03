India reports 771 more COVID deaths, 52,972 new cases of infection

New Delhi, August 3, 2020

India today reported 771 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll past the 38,000-mark to 38,135, and 52,972 new cases of infection, sending the total number of cases surging beyond 1.8 million to 1,803,695 so far, as the deadly virus continued to spread in several parts of the country.

The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 853 -- was reported yesterday (August 2) while the highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period so far was reported on August 1 at 57,118.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (4.667million cases so far) and Brazil (2.733 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India has moved up to the fifth spot, after the US (154,859), Brazil (94,104), Mexico (47,746) and the United Kingdom (46,286), and ahead of Italy (35,154).

This is the sixth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 700 deaths in a single day, the 13th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths, the 23rd consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths, the 30th consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 52nd consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

This is also the fifth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 50,000 new cases in a 24-hour period, the 11th consecutive day that it has reported more than 45,000 new cases and the 19th consecutive day that it has reported more than 30,000 new cases.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered crossed the 1 million-mark last week and stood at 1,186,203 this morning, much more than the number of active cases, which stood at 579,357.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 771 new deaths included 260 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 98 in Tamil Nadu, 84 in Karnataka, 67 in Andhra Pradesh, 53 in Uttar Pradesh, 49 in West Bengal, 22 in Gujarat, 20 in Bihar, 18 in Punjab, 15 in Delhi, 13 in Rajasthan, ten each in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana, eight in Jammu & Kashmir, five each in Goa, Haryana and Jharkhand, four each in Assam and Tripura, three each in Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Kerala, Manipur and Puducherry.

No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Of the total of 38,135 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 15,576, followed by 4,132 in Tamil Nadu, 4,004 in national capital Delhi, 2,486 in Gujarat, 2,496 in Karnataka, 1,730 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,678 in West Bengal, 1,474 in Andhra Pradesh, 886 in Madhya Pradesh, 703 in Rajasthan, 540 in Telangana, 433 in Haryana, 423 in Punjab, 396 in Jammu & Kashmir, 329 in Bihar, 197 in Odisha, 118 in Jharkhand, 105 in Assam, 86 in Uttarakhand, 82 in Kerala, 58 in Chhattisgarh, 53 in Goa, 52 in Puducherry, 27 in Tripura, 19 in Chandigarh, 14 in Himachal Pradesh, eight in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, seven each in Ladakh and Manipur, five each in Meghalaya and Nagaland, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one in Sikkim.