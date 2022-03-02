India reports 7,554 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 223 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 2, 2022

India today reported 7,554 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 223 deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than yesterday's numbers, even as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic maintained a decelerating trend across the country.

However, the 223 deaths logged today included as many as 128 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday posted 6,915 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 180 deaths, including 61 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in Kerala and 20 in Goa.

If the 128 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India was 95, lower than the 99 registered yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 514,246 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,938,599 today.

Not counting the 121 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 95 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 40 deaths in Kerala and 10 in Uttar Pradesh.

All other States reported less than ten deaths each, with 19 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,338,673 today, up 14,123 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 98.60% today from 98.59% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 85,680, down 6,792 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 177.79 crore today, including 8.55 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 0.96% while the Weekly Positivity Rate came down to 1.06%.

A total of 76.91 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 7.84 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

