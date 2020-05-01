India reports 72 more COVID-19 deaths, total number of cases goes past 35,000

New Delhi, May 1, 2020

India today reported 72 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 1,147 and 1,433 new cases of infection since yesterday evening to take the total so far to 35,043.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 72 new deaths included 27 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 17 in Gujarat, 11 in West Bengal, seven each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and three in Delhi.

Of the total 1,147 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 459, followed by 214 in Gujarat, 137 in Madhya Pradesh, 59 in Delhi, 58 in Rajasthan, 39 in Uttar Pradesh, 33 in West Bengal, 31 in Andhra Pradesh, , 27 in Tamil Nadu, 26 in Telangana, 21 in Karnataka, 19 in Punjab, eight in Jammu & Kashmir, four in Kerala, three each in Haryana and Jharkhand, two in Bihar, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 35,043 cases includes those who have died as well as 8,889 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 25,007 as of this morning, up 845 since yesterday evening. The recovery rate of patients so far is 25.36%.

Of the total of 35,043 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 10,498 -- making it the first state to cross the 10,000-mark, followed by 4,395 in Gujarat, 3,515 in Delhi, 2,660 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,584 in Rajasthan, 2,323 in Tamil Nadu, 2,203 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,403 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,038 in Telangana, 795 in West Bengal, 614 in Jammu and Kashmir, 565 in Karnataka, 497 in Kerala, 418 in Bihar, 357 in Punjab, 313 in Haryana, 142 in Odisha, 109 in Jharkhand, 57 in Uttarakhand, 56 in Chandigarh, 42 in Assam, 40 each in Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 22 in Ladakh, 12 in Meghalaya, eight in Puducherry, seven in Goa, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said. As many as 291 cases are yet to be assigned to states for contact tracing.

The Ministry said yesterday that India's case fatality rate is 3.2%, of which 65% are male and 35% female. Of those who have died, 14% are in the below-45 age group, 34.8% in the 45-60 age group and 51.2% fall in the 60-plus age group.

The analysis showed that 42% of those who had died were in 60-75 age group and 9.2% in the 75-plus age group. About 78% of those who had died had co-morbidities.

The doubling rate of cases across the country is currently 11 days, against 3.4 days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25.

States/UTs having doubling rate between 11 days to 20 days include Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, J&K, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

Those having doubling rate between 20 days to 40 days are Karnataka, Ladakh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Kerala. States like Assam, Telangana, Chattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh have a doubling rate of more than 40 days.

