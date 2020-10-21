India reports 717 more COVID deaths, 54,044 new cases of infection

New Delhi, October 21, 2020

India today reported 717 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 54,044 fresh cases of infection as the virus continued to cause concern in many parts of the country though it appeared to be spreading at a slower pace.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 115,914 and the total number of cases of infection has climbed to 7,651,107 since the first case was reported in the country in late January.

Today's numbers mark an increase over yesterday's numbers, with the number of deaths in a 24-hour period rising past 700 after remaining below 600 for two consecutive days. The number of new cases of COVID-19 had dropped below 50,000 for the first time in 82 days yesterday at 46,790.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 6,795,103 as of this morning.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 8,448 since yesterday to 740,090.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 587 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 46,790 new cases of infection yesterday.

On October 13, the number of new cases in a single day had fallen below 60,00 for the first time in more than two months.

Today is the 18th consecutive day and the 20th time in 21 days that the country has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 41 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 32 of the last 51 days.

India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 46 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 58 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 38 of the last 56 days, more than 60,000 cases on 66 of the last 71 days and more than 50,000 new cases for 82of the last 83 days.

The world has reported a total of more than 40.728 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,124,027 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 8.273 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.273 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (221,052) and Brazil (154,837).