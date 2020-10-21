- Home
India reports 717 more COVID deaths, 54,044 new cases of infection
Death toll rises to 115,914; total cases cross 7.651 million; recoveries exceed 6.795 million; active cases drop to 740,090
New Delhi, October 21, 2020
India today reported 717 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 54,044 fresh cases of infection as the virus continued to cause concern in many parts of the country though it appeared to be spreading at a slower pace.
With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 115,914 and the total number of cases of infection has climbed to 7,651,107 since the first case was reported in the country in late January.
Today's numbers mark an increase over yesterday's numbers, with the number of deaths in a 24-hour period rising past 700 after remaining below 600 for two consecutive days. The number of new cases of COVID-19 had dropped below 50,000 for the first time in 82 days yesterday at 46,790.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 6,795,103 as of this morning.
The number of active cases has gone down further by 8,448 since yesterday to 740,090.
The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 587 deaths yesterday.
The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 46,790 new cases of infection yesterday.
On October 13, the number of new cases in a single day had fallen below 60,00 for the first time in more than two months.
Today is the 18th consecutive day and the 20th time in 21 days that the country has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.
The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 41 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 32 of the last 51 days.
India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 46 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 58 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 38 of the last 56 days, more than 60,000 cases on 66 of the last 71 days and more than 50,000 new cases for 82of the last 83 days.
The world has reported a total of more than 40.728 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,124,027 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.
India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 8.273 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.273 million cases).
In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (221,052) and Brazil (154,837).
Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare showed that the 717 new deaths reported in India today included 213 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state.
It was followed by 66 in Karnataka, 61 in West Bengal, 50 each in Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, 41 in Delhi, 29 in Uttar Pradesh, 28 in Andhra Pradesh, 25 in Madhya Pradesh, 24 in Kerala, 16 in Odisha, 14 in Rajasthan 13 in Uttarakhand, 12 in Haryana, nine each in Assam and Jammu & Kashmir, eight each in Bihar, Gujarat and Punjab, seven in Jharkhand, six in Goa, five in Telangana, four in Manipur, two each in Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.
No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Of the total of 115,914 deaths so far in India, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 42,453, followed by 10,741 in Tamil Nadu, 10,608 in Karnataka, 6,714 in Uttar Pradesh, 6,481 in Andhra Pradesh, 6,180 in West Bengal, 6,081 in national capital Delhi, 4,037 in Punjab, 3,651 in Gujarat, 2,811 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,774 in Rajasthan, 1,660 in Haryana, 1,584 in Chhattisgarh, 1,397 in Jammu & Kashmir, 1,287 in Telangana, 1,206 in Kerala, 1,168 in Odisha, 1,011 in Bihar, 946 in Uttarakhand, 884 in Assam, 849 in Jharkhand, 577 in Puducherry, 555 in Goa, 332 in Tripura, 274 in Himachal Pradesh, 209 in Chandigarh, 121 in Manipur, 76 in Meghalaya, 67 in Ladakh, 63 in Sikkim, 56 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 31 in Arunachal Pradesh, 28 in Nagaland, and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 7,651,107 cases in India so far include the 115,914 patients who have died as well as the 6,795,103 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 740,090 as of this morning, down 8,448 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 61,775 since yesterday and the recovery rate has risen to 88.81%, according to the data.
