India reports 71 more COVID-19 deaths, total number of infected persons jumps to 37,776

New Delhi, May 2, 2020

India today reported 71 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 1,223, and as many as 2,411 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours to take the total so far to 37,776, even as the Government on Friday announced a two-week extension of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic with considerable relaxations in many districts.

The increase of 2,411 cases of infection is the highest recorded in a single day so far.

The lockdown, initially imposed for 21 days from March 25 and then extended by 19 days till May 3, will now end on May 17.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this evening showed that the 66 new deaths included 26 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 22 in Gujarat, eight in Madhya Pradesh, four in Rajasthan, three in Karnataka, two each in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Bihar, Haryana, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Of the total 1,223 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 485, followed by 236 in Gujarat, 145 in Madhya Pradesh, 62 in Rajasthan, 61 in Delhi, 43 in Uttar Pradesh, 33 each in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, 28 in Tamil Nadu, 26 in Telangana, 25 in Karnataka, 20 in Punjab, eight in Jammu & Kashmir, four each in Haryana and Kerala, three each in Bihar and Jharkhand, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 37,776 cases includes those who have died as well as 10,018 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 26,535 as of this morning, up 1,387 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate of patients so far is 26.52%.

Of the total of 37,776 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 11,506, followed by 4,721 in Gujarat, 3,738 in Delhi, 2,719 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,666 in Rajasthan, 2,526 in Tamil Nadu, 2,455 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,525 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,057 in Telangana, 795 in West Bengal, 639 in Jammu and Kashmir, 598 in Karnataka, 498 in Kerala, 471 in Bihar, 772 in Punjab, 360 in Haryana, 154 in Odisha, 111 in Jharkhand, 88 in Chandigarh, 58 in Uttarakhan, 43 each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 40 in Himachal Pradesh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 22 in Ladakh, 12 in Meghalaya, eight in Puducherry, seven in Goa, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said. As many as 105 cases are yet to be assigned to states for contact tracing.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state in India with 26 deaths and 1,008 new cases of infection -- the highest number in a single day so far in the state -- on Friday.

Within the state, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) continued to cause big worries with 320 COVID-19 deaths so far and 9,081 patients. Pune Division follows with 107 dead and 1,456 patients. The next area of concern is Nashik Division with 30 deaths and 365 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 9 deaths and 189 patients, Akola Divison with 9 deaths and 169 patients.

