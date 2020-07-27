India reports 708 more COVID deaths, new high of 49,931 cases of infection

New Delhi, July 27, 2020

India today recorded 708 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 32,771, and a new high of 49,931 fresh cases of infection, sending the total so far soaring past the 1.4 million-mark to 1,435,453, as the deadly virus continued to spread in different parts of the country.

The highest number of deaths in a singe day -- 757 -- was reported on July 25. The previous high in terms of the number of cases in a 24-hour period -- 49,310 -- was reported on July 24.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States and Brazil, ahead of Russia which is now in fourth place.

In terms of the number of deaths, India has moved up to the sixth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Mexico and Italy and ahead of France and Spain.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 700 deaths, the 16th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths, the 23rd consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 45th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 45,000 new cases and the 12th consecutive day that it has reported more than 30,000 new cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

On the positive side, for the 45th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 708 new deaths included 267 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 85 in Tamil Nadu, 82 in Karnataka, 56 in Andhra Pradesh, 40 in West Bengal, 39 in Uttar Pradesh, 26 in Gujarat, 21 in national capital Delhi, 15 in Punjab, 12 in Madhya Pradesh, ten each in Bihar and Odisha, eight each in Rajasthan and Telangana, seven in Jammu & Kashmir, four in Chhattisgarh, three each in Haryana and Jharkhand, two each in Assam, Goa, Kerala, Puducherry and Tripura, and one each in Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

Of the total of 32,771 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 13,656, followed by 3,827 in national capital Delhi, 3,494 in Tamil Nadu, 2,326 in Gujarat, 1,878 in Karnataka, 1,426 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,372 in West Bengal, 1,041 in Andhra Pradesh, 811 in Madhya Pradesh, 621 in Rajasthan, 463 in Telangana, 392 in Haryana, 312 in Jammu & Kashmir, 306 in Punjab, 244 in Bihar, 140 in Odisha, 85 in Jharkhand, 79 in Assam, 63 in Uttarakhand, 61 in Kerala, 43 in Chhattisgarh, 40 in Puducherry, 35 in Goa, 13 each in Chandigarh and Tripura, 12 in Himachal Pradesh, five in Meghalaya, four each in Ladakh and Nagaland, three in Arunachal Pradesh and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

The total of 1,435,453 cases so far includes the 32,771 patients who have died as well as 917,568 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 485,114 as of this morning, up 17,232 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 31,991 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 63.92%, according to the data.

Of the total of 1,435,453 cases so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 375,799 (up 9,431 from yesterday), followed by Tamil Nadu - 213,723 (6,986), Delhi - 130,606 (1,075), Andhra Pradesh - 96,298 (7,627), Karnataka - 96,141 (5,199), Uttar Pradesh -- 66,988 (3,246), West Bengal 58,718 (2,341), Gujarat -- 55,822 (1,196), Telangana -- 54,059 (1,593), Bihar - 39,176 (2,572), Rajasthan 35,909 (611), Assam - 32,228 (1,142), Haryana - 31,332 (794), Madhya Pradesh - 27,800 (874), Odisha - 25,389 (1,376), Kerala - 19,025 (927), Jammu and Kashmir - 17,920 (615), Punjab -13,218 (534), Jharkhand - 8,275 (439), Chhattisgarh - 7,450 (363), Uttarakhand - 6,104 (143), Goa - 4,861 (175), Tripura - 3,900 (38), Puducherry - 2,786 (132), Manipur - 2,235 (59), Himachal Pradesh - 2,176 (127), Nagaland - 1,339 (50), Ladakh - 1,285 (9), Arunachal Pradesh 1,158 (32), Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu - 914 (54), Chandigarh -- 887 (35), Meghalaya - 702 (56), Sikkim - 545 (46), Mizoram - 361 (0) and Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 324 (34).

NNN