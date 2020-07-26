India reports 705 more COVID deaths, 48,661 new cases of infection

New Delhi, July 26, 2020

India today recorded 705 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 32,063, and 48,661 new cases of infection, sending the total so far soaring to 1,385,522, as the deadly virus continued to spread in different parts of the country.

The highest number of deaths in a singe day -- 757 -- was reported yesterday (July 25) while the highest number of cases in a 24-hour period so far -- 49,310 -- was reported on July 24.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States and Brazil, ahead of Russia which is now in fourth place.

In terms of the number of deaths, India has moved up to the sixth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Mexico and Italy and ahead of France and Spain.

This is the third consecutive day that the country has reported more than 700 deaths, the 15th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths, the 22nd consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 44th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 45,000 new cases and the 11th consecutive day that it has reported more than 30,000 new cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

On the positive side, for the 44th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 705 new deaths included 257 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 89 in Tamil Nadu, 72 in Karnataka, 52 in Andhra Pradesh, 42 in West Bengal, 39 in Uttar Pradesh, 29 in Delhi, 22 in Gujarat, 14 in Bihar, 12 in Jharkhand, 11 in Rajasthan, ten in Odisha, nine each in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, eight in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Haryana, five in Kerala, four in Goa, three each in Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Puducherry and Uttarakhand, and one each in Assam and Ladakh.

Of the total of 32,063 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 13,387, followed by 3,806 in national capital Delhi, 3,409 in Tamil Nadu, 2,300 in Gujarat, 1,796 in Karnataka, 1,387 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,332 in West Bengal, 985 in Andhra Pradesh, 799 in Madhya Pradesh, 613 in Rajasthan, 455 in Telangana, 389 in Haryana, 305 in Jammu & Kashmir, 291 in Punjab, 234 in Bihar, 130 in Odisha, 82 in Jharkhand, 77 in Assam, 63 in Uttarakhand, 59 in Kerala, 39 in Chhattisgarh, 38 in Puducherry, 33 in Goa, 13 in Chandigarh, 11 each in Himachal Pradesh and Tripura, five in Meghalaya, four in Nagaland, three each in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Ladakh.

The total of 1,385,522 cases so far includes the 32,063 patients who have died as well as 885,577 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 467,882 as of this morning, up 11,811 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 36,145 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 63.91%, according to the data.

Of the total of 1,385,522 cases so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 366,368, followed by 206,737 in Tamil Nadu, 129,531 in Delhi, 90,942 in Karnataka, 88,671 in Andhra Pradesh, 63,742 in Uttar Pradesh, 56,377 in West Bengal, 54,626 in Gujarat, 52,466 in Telangana, 36,604 in Bihar, 35,298 in Rajasthan, 31,086 in Assam, 30,538 in Haryana, 26,926 in Madhya Pradesh, 24,013 in Odisha, 18,098 in Kerala, 17,305 in Jammu & Kashmir, 12,684 in Punjab, 7,836 in Jharkhand, 7,087 in Chhattisgarh, 5,961 in Uttarakhand, 4,686 in Goa, 3,862 in Tripura, 2,654 in Puducherry, 2,176 in Manipur, 2,049 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,276 in Ladakh, 1,289 in Nagaland, 1,126 in Arunachal Pradesh, 852 in Chandigarh, 860 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 646 in Meghalaya, 499 in Sikkim, 361 in Mizoram and 290 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

