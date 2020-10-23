India reports 690 more COVID-19 deaths, 54,366 new cases of infection

New Delhi, October 23, 2020

India today registered 690 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 54,366 new cases of infection as the virus continued to cause concern in many parts of the country though it appeared to be spreading at a slower pace.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 117.306 and the total number of cases of infection has climbed to 7,761,312 since the first case was reported in the country in late January.

This is the third time in five days that the number of deaths in a single day has fallen below 700. The number of daily deaths was below 600 on October 19 and 20 before crossing 700 on the next two days.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 had dropped below 50,000 for the first time in 82 days at 46,790 on October 20.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 6,948,497 as of this morning.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 20,303 since yesterday to below 700,000 at 695,509.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 702 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 55,839 new cases of infection yesterday.

On October 13, the number of new cases in a single day had fallen below 60,00 for the first time in more than two months.

Today is the 20th consecutive day and the 22nd time in 23 days that the country has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 42 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 32 of the last 52 days.

India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 48 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 60 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 38 of the last 58 days, more than 60,000 cases on 66 of the last 73 days and more than 50,000 new cases for 84 of the last 85 days.

The world has reported a total of more than 41.641 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,136,503 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 8.407 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.323 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (223,032) and Brazil (155,900).

Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare showed that the 690 new deaths reported in India today included 198 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state.

It was followed by 74 deaths in Karnataka, 64 in West Bengal, 52 in Chhattisgarh, 45 in Tamil Nadu, 35 each in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, 23 in Kerala, 16 in Andhra Pradesh, 15 in Odisha, 14 each in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, 12 each in Punjab and Rajasthan, ten in Jammu & Kashmir, eight each in Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, seven each in Assam, Bihar, Goa and Gujarat, six in Telangana, five each in Himachal Pradesh and Tripura, three each in Chandigarh and Manipur, two in Puducherry, and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya.

No new deaths were reported today from Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Of the total of 117,306 deaths so far in India, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 42,831 followed by 10,825 in Tamil Nadu, 10,770 in Karnataka, 6,790 in Uttar Pradesh, 6,524 in Andhra Pradesh, 6,308 in West Bengal, 6,163 in national capital Delhi, 4,072 in Punjab, 3,667 in Gujarat, 2,842 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,800 in Rajasthan, 1,688 in Haryana, 1,680 in Chhattisgarh, 1,412 in Jammu & Kashmir, 1,298 in Telangana, 1,255 in Kerala, 1,196 in Odisha, 1,026 in Bihar, 968 in Uttarakhand, 896 in Assam, 859 in Jharkhand, 582 in Puducherry, 564 in Goa, 339 in Tripura, 284 in Himachal Pradesh, 212 in Chandigarh, 127 in Manipur, 78 in Meghalaya, 68 in Ladakh, 63 in Sikkim, 57 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 32 in Arunachal Pradesh, 28 in Nagaland, and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.

The total of 7,761,312 cases in India so far include the 117,306 patients who have died as well as the 6,948,497 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 695,509 as of this morning, down 20,303 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 73,979 since yesterday and the recovery rate has risen to 89.52%, according to the data.

