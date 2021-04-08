India reports 685 COVID-19 deaths, new high of 126,789 cases of infection

New Delhi, April 8, 2021

India today reported 685 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 126,789 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the Central and State governments continued to take various measures contain a sudden spike in the numbers of cases in some States, especially Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

At 126,789, the number of new cases is the highest in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in late January last year. The previous high was 115,736 cases, recorded yesterday. This is the third time in four days that India has logged more than a lakh cases of infection.

At 685, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours reported today is higher than yesterday's figure of 630. It is the highest since November 5, 2020 when 704 deaths were registered.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year.

Of the 126,789 new cases of infection reported in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- alone accounted for 59,907, the highest in the State so far.

The State also accounted for 322 of the 685 deaths reported in the country so far, higher than 297 recorded yesterday.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 166,862 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has climbed to 12,928,574.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,851,393 as of this morning, up 59,258 from yesterday. The recovery rate has dropped to 91.66 from 92.11% yesterday.

The number of active cases shot up by 66,846 in the last 24 hours to take it past 900,000 at 910,319 -- the highest since October 6, 2020 when it had stood at 919,023.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 132.976 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.886 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 30.921 million cases) and Brazil (more than 13.193 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (559,109), Brazil (340,776) and Mexico (205,598).

