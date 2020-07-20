India reports 681 more COVID-19 deaths, new high of 40,425 cases

New Delhi, July 20, 2020

India today reported 681 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 27,497, and a new high of 40,425 fresh cases of infection, sending the total zooming to 1,118,043 so far, as the deadly virus continued to spread in several states of the country.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States and Brazil, ahead of Russia which is now in fourth place.

In terms of the number of deaths, India remains at the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, Mexico, France and Spain.

This is the fourth time in five days that the country has reported more than 600 days in a single day, the exception being yesterday when the number was 543.

This is also the tenth consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths, the 16th consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 38th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The highest number of deaths in a single day, 687, was reported on July 17. The previous high in terms of the number of cases in a day -- 38,902-- was recorded yesterday (July 19).

This is the fifth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 30,000 new cases of infection in a 24-hour period, the ninth consecutive day that it has recorded more than 28,000 new cases and the 18th consecutive day that it has recorded more than 20,000 new cases.

On the positive side, for the 38th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 681 new deaths reported today included 258 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 91 in Karnataka, 78 in Tamil Nadu, 56 in Andhra Pradesh, 38 in Uttar Pradesh, 36 in West Bengal, 31 in Delhi, 20 in Gujarat, 15 in Madhya Pradesh, nine in Bihar, eight each in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, six each in Rajasthan and Telangana, five each in Haryana and Odisha, four in Assam, three in Jharkhand, two in Kerala and one each in Goa and Ladakh.

Of the total of 27,497 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 11,854, followed by 3,628 in Delhi, 2,481 in Tamil Nadu, 2,142 in Gujarat, 1,331 in Karnataka, 1,146 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,112 in West Bengal, 721 in Madhya Pradesh, 642 in Andhra Pradesh, 559 in Rajasthan, 415 in Telangana, 349 in Haryana, 254 in Punjab, 244 in Jammu & Kashmir, 217 in Bihar, 91 in Odisha, 57 in Assam, 52 in Uttarakhand, 49 in Jharkhand, 42 in Kerala, 28 in Puducherry, 24 in Chhattisgarh, 22 in Goa, 12 in Chandigarh, 11 in Himachal Pradesh, five in Tripura, three in Arunachal Pradesh, and two each in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh and Meghalaya.

The total of 1,118,043 cases so far includes the 27,497 patients who have died as well as 700,087 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 390,459 as of this morning, up 17,080 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 22,664 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate stood at 62.61%, according to the data.

Of the total of 1,118,043 cases so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 310,455, followed by 170,693 in Tamil Nadu, 122,793 in Delhi, 63,772 in Karnataka, 49,650 in Andhra Pradesh, 49,247 in Uttar Pradesh, 48,355 in Gujarat, 45,076 in Telangana, 42,487 in West Bengal, 29,434 in Rajasthan, 26,569 in Bihar, 26,164 in Haryana, 23,999 in Assam, 22,600 in Madhya Pradesh, 17,437 in Odisha, 13,899 in Jammu & Kashmir, 12,480 in Kerala, 10,100 in Punjab, 5,535 in Jharkhand, 5,407 in Chhattisgarh, 4,515 in Uttarakhand, 3,657 in Goa, 2,878 in Tripura, 1,999 in Puducherry, 1,911 in Manipur, 1,483 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,178 in Ladakh, 988 in Nagaland, 740 in Arunachal Pradesh, 717 in Chandigarh, 605 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 450 in Meghalaya, 284 in Mizoram, 283 in Sikkim and 203 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

