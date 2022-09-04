India reports 6,809 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 26 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, September 4, 2022
India on Sunday reported 6,809 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than Saturday's numbers.
The country had on Saturday logged 7,219 cases of COVID-19 infection and 33 deaths.
The number of new cases of infection remained below the 10,000-mark for the ninth consecutive day today.
Of the 6,809 new cases of infection added today, Kerala accounted for 1,416, followed by 1,272 cases in Maharashtra, 941 in Karnataka and 473 in Tamil Nadu.
The 26 deaths registered today included five backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the 21 deaths posted in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for four, followed by three in Delhi, two each in Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab and West Bengal, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,991 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,456,535 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,873,430 today, up 8,414 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.69%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 1,631 to 55,114 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 213.20 crore today, including 19.35 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.12% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.29% today.
A total of 88.71 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.20 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN