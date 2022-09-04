India reports 6,809 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 26 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 4, 2022

India on Sunday reported 6,809 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than Saturday's numbers.

The country had on Saturday logged 7,219 cases of COVID-19 infection and 33 deaths.

The number of new cases of infection remained below the 10,000-mark for the ninth consecutive day today.

Of the 6,809 new cases of infection added today, Kerala accounted for 1,416, followed by 1,272 cases in Maharashtra, 941 in Karnataka and 473 in Tamil Nadu.

The 26 deaths registered today included five backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the 21 deaths posted in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for four, followed by three in Delhi, two each in Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab and West Bengal, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.