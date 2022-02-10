India reports 67,084 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 1,241 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, February 10, 2022

India today reported 67,084 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,241 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the pandemic appeared to be slowing down in most parts of the country.

The 1,241 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included as many as 627 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated in an exercise that has been going on for several weeks now as per the broadened definition of COVID-19 deaths under new guidelines.

The country had yesterday recorded 71,365 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,217 deaths, including 591 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 627 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 614, slightly lower than the 626 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 506,520 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,478,060 today.

Not counting the 627 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 614 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 227 deaths in Kerala, 92 in Maharashtra, 48 in Karnataka, 29 in Punjab, 28 each in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, 24 in Gujarat, 22 in Odisha, 17 in Rajasthan, 16 in Uttar Pradesh, 14 in Haryana, 13 in Delhi, and 10 in Chhattisgarh.

Other States reported less than ten deaths each, with seven States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 41,180,751 today, up 167,882 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 96.95% from 96.70% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell for the 16th consecutive day today, going down by 102,039 to 790,789 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 171.28 crore today, including 46.44 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate dipped further to 4.44% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 6.58% today.

A total of 74.61 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 15.11 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

