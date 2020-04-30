India reports 66 more COVID-19 deaths, total number of cases crosses 33,000

New Delhi, April 30, 2020

India today reported 66 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 1,074, and 1,263 new cases of infection since yesterday evening to take the total so far to 33,050.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 66 new deaths included 32 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra -- the highest single-day rise in any state, 16 in Gujarat, ten in Madhya Pradesh, three in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Delhi and Tamil Nadu, and one in Karnataka.

Of the total 1,074 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 432, followed by 197 in Gujarat, 129 in Madhya Pradesh, 56 in Delhi, 51 in Rajasthan, 39 in Uttar Pradesh, 31 in Andhra Pradesh, , 27 in Tamil Nadu, 26 in Telangana, 22 in West Bengal, 21 in Karnataka, 19 in Punjab, eight in Jammu & Kashmir, four in Kerala, three each in Haryana and Jharkhand, two in Bihar, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 33,050 cases includes those who have died as well as 8,325 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 23,651 as of this morning, up 669 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate of patients so far is 25.19%.

Of the total of 33,050 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 9,915, followed by 4,082 in Gujarat, 3,439 in Delhi, 2,561 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,438 in Rajasthan, 2,134 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,162 in Tamil Nadu, 1,332 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,012 in Telangana, 758 in West Bengal, 581 in Jammu and Kashmir, 535 in Karnataka, 495 in Kerala, 392 in Bihar, 357 in Punjab, 310 in Haryana, 125 in Odisha, 107 in Jharkhand, 56 in Chandigarh, 55 in Uttarakhand, 40 in Himachal Pradesh, 38 each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 22 in Ladakh, 12 in Meghalaya, eight in Puducherry, seven in Goa, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said.

