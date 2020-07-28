India reports 654 more COVID deaths, 47,703 new cases of infection

New Delhi, July 28, 2020

India today reported 654 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 33,425, and 47,703 new cases of infection, raising the total so far to 1,483,156, as the deadly virus continued to spread in different parts of the country.

The highest number of deaths in a singe day -- 757 -- was reported on July 25. The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 49,931 -- was reported yesterday (July 27).

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States and Brazil.

In terms of the number of deaths, India has moved up to the sixth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Mexico and Italy.

This is the seventh consecutive day that the country has reported more than 600 deaths, the 17th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths, the 24th consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 46th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

This is the sixth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 45,000 new cases and the 13th consecutive day that it has reported more than 30,000 new cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

On the positive side, for the 46th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 654 new deaths included 227 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 77 in Tamil Nadu, 75 in Karnataka, 49 in Andhra Pradesh, 39 in West Bengal, 30 in Uttar Pradesh, 26 in national capital Delhi, 22 in Gujarat, 17 in Telangana, 12 in Punjab, 10 in Rajasthan, nine each in Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh, seven each in Assam and Odisha, five in Haryana, four each in Jharkhand and Tripura, three each in Puducherry and Uttarkhand, two each in Himachal Pradesh and Kerala, and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Of the total of 33,425 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 13,883, followed by 3,853 in national capital Delhi, 3,571 in Tamil Nadu, 2,348 in Gujarat, 1,953 in Karnataka, 1,456 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,411 in West Bengal, 1,090 in Andhra Pradesh, 820 in Madhya Pradesh, 631 in Rajasthan, 480 in Telangana, 397 in Haryana, 321 in Jammu & Kashmir, 318 in Punjab, 253 in Bihar, 147 in Odisha, 89 in Jharkhand, 86 in Assam, 66 in Uttarakhand, 63 in Kerala, 44 in Chhattisgarh, 43 in Puducherry, 36 in Goa, 17 in Tripura, 14 each in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, five each in Meghalaya and Nagaland, four in Ladakh, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sikkim.

The total of 1,483,156 cases so far includes the 33,425 patients who have died as well as 952,743 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 496,988 as of this morning, up 11,874 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 35,175 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 64.23%, according to the data.

NNN