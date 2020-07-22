India reports 648 more COVID-19 deaths, 37,724 new cases of infection

New Delhi, July 22, 2020

India today reported 648 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 28,732, and 37,724 new cases of infection, raising the total to 1,192.915 so far, as the deadly virus continued to spread in several states of the country.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States and Brazil, ahead of Russia which is now in fourth place.

In terms of the number of deaths, India remains at the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, Mexico, France and Spain.

This is the 11th consecutive day that the country has reported 500 or more deaths, the 18th consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 40th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The highest number of deaths in a single day so far, 687, was reported on July 17. The highest number of cases in a day -- 40,425 -- was recorded on July 20.

This is the seventh consecutive day that the country has reported more than 30,000 new cases of infection in a 24-hour period, the tenth consecutive day that it has recorded more than 28,000 new cases and the 19th consecutive day that it has recorded more than 20,000 new cases.

On the positive side, for the 40th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 648 new deaths reported today included 246 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 75 in Tamil Nadu, 62 in Andhra Pradesh, 61 in Karnataka, 37 in Uttar Pradesh, 35 in West Bengal, 34 in Gujarat, 27 in Delhi, 18 in Madhya Pradesh, nine each in Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan, seven in Telangana, six in Odisha, four in Chhattisgarh, three in Goa, two in Jharkhand and one each in Kerala, Puducherry, Punjab and Tripura.

Of the total of 28,732 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 12,276, followed by 3,690 in Delhi, 2,626 in Tamil Nadu, 2,196 in Gujarat, 1,464 in Karnataka, 1,229 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,182 in West Bengal, 758 in Andhra Pradesh, 756 in Madhya Pradesh, 577 in Rajasthan, 429 in Telangana, 364 in Haryana, 263 each in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, 217 in Bihar, 103 in Odisha, 58 in Assam, 55 each in Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, 44 in Kerala, 30 in Puducherry, 29 in Chhattisgarh, 26 in Goa, 12 in Chandigarh, 11 in Himachal Pradesh, eight in Tripura, four in Meghalaya, three in Arunachal Pradesh, and two each in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Ladakh.

The total of 1,192,915 cases so far includes the 28,732 patients who have died as well as 753,050 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 411,133 as of this morning, up 8,604 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 28,472 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 63.12%, according to the data.

Of the total of 1,192,915 cases so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 327,031, followed by 180,643 in Tamil Nadu, 125,096 in Delhi, 71,069 in Karnataka, 58,668 in Andhra Pradesh, 53,288 in Uttar Pradesh, 50,379 in Gujarat, 47,705 in Telangana, 47,030 in West Bengal, 31,373 in Rajasthan, 28,952 in Bihar, 27,462 in Haryana, 25,382 in Assam, 24,095 in Madhya Pradesh, 18,757 in Odisha, 15,258 in Jammu & Kashmir, 13,994 in Kerala, 10,889 in Punjab, 6,159 in Jharkhand, 5,729 in Chhattisgarh, 4,849 in Uttarakhand, 4,027 in Goa, 3,331 in Tripura, 2,179 in Puducherry, 2,015 in Manipur, 1,664 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,198 in Ladakh, 1,030 in Nagaland, 858 in Arunachal Pradesh, 751 in Chandigarh, 705 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 490 in Meghalaya, 330 in Sikkim, 317 in Mizoram and 212 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

