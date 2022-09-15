India reports 6,422 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 34 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 15, 2022

India on Thursday reported 6,422 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than Wednesday's numbers.

The country had on Wednesday logged 5,108 cases of COVID-19 infection and 31 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 2,549 of the fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, followed by 881 cases in Maharashtra, 486 in Karnataka and 419 in Tamil Nadu.

The 34 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 20 backlog cases in Kerala. Of the remaining 14, Maharashtra, Punjab and Uttarakhand accounted for two each, and there was one death each in Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Nagaland, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.