India reports 6,422 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 34 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, September 15, 2022
India on Thursday reported 6,422 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than Wednesday's numbers.
The country had on Wednesday logged 5,108 cases of COVID-19 infection and 31 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 2,549 of the fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, followed by 881 cases in Maharashtra, 486 in Karnataka and 419 in Tamil Nadu.
The 34 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 20 backlog cases in Kerala. Of the remaining 14, Maharashtra, Punjab and Uttarakhand accounted for two each, and there was one death each in Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Nagaland, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,250 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,516,479 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,941,840 today, up 5,748 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.71%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection rose by 640 to 46,389 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 215.98 crore today, including 31.09 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.04% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.71% today.
A total of 89.06 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.14 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
