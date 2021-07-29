India reports 640 COVID-19 deaths, 43,509 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 29, 2021

India today reported 640 more deaths due to COVID-19 -- the same number as yesterday -- and 43,509 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the continuing high numbers in Kerala and some other parts of the country remained a cause of worry.

The country had logged 640 deaths and 43,654 new cases of infection yesterday.

Of the 43,509 new cases recorded in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala alone accounted for more than half of them, at 22,056 cases. The state, which has been registering consistenly high numbers for the past several weeks, also reported 131 deaths during this period. Yesterday, the state had posted 22,129 cases and 156 deaths.

This is the second consecutive day that the number of deaths in a single day has remained above the 500-mark.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 32 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 52nd consecutive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 422,662 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 31,528,114 today.

Of the 640 COVID-19 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, accounted for 286, followed by the 131 deaths in Kerala, 69 in Odisha, 29 in Tamil Nadu, 21 in Assam, 20 in Andhra Pradesh, 19 in Karnataka, 14 in West Bengal and 12 in Manipur.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours. There were three COVID-19 deaths in national capital Delhi during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 30,701,612 today, up 38,465 from yesterday. The recovery rate fell slightly to 97.37% from 97.39% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country increased for the second consecutive day today, going up by 4,404 to 403,840. It had fallen below 400,000 on Tuesday for the first time since March 25.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has increased to 45.07 crore today, including 43,92,697 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.38% while the Daily Positivity rate was 2.52% today.

