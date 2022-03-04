India reports 6,396 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 201 deaths in last 24 hours

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 514,589 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,951,556 today.

Not counting the 88 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 113 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 73 deaths in Kerala, 12 in Maharashtra and 10 in Karnataka.

All other States reported less than ten COVID-19 deaths each, with 21 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,367,070 today, up 13,450 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 98.64% from 98.62% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped further to 69,897 today, down 7,255 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 178.29 crore today, including 24.84 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate fell to 0.69% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 0.90%.

A total of 77.09 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 9.23 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

