India reports 6,395 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 8, 2022

India on Thursday reported 6,395 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours -- higher than Wednesday's numbers.

The country had on Wednesday logged 5,379 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 27 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 1,687 of the 6,395 new cases registered today, followed by 1,094 in Maharashtra, 606 in Karnataka and 445 in Tamil Nadu.

The 33 deaths posted in the last 24 hours included 14 backlog cases in Kerala. Of the remaining 19, Maharashtra accounted for five, followed by two each in Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and one each in Haryana, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.