India reports 6,395 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 33 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, September 8, 2022
India on Thursday reported 6,395 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours -- higher than Wednesday's numbers.
The country had on Wednesday logged 5,379 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 27 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 1,687 of the 6,395 new cases registered today, followed by 1,094 in Maharashtra, 606 in Karnataka and 445 in Tamil Nadu.
The 33 deaths posted in the last 24 hours included 14 backlog cases in Kerala. Of the remaining 19, Maharashtra accounted for five, followed by two each in Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and one each in Haryana, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,090 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,478,636 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,900,204 today, up 6,614 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.70%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 252 to 50,342 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 214.27 crore today, including 36.31 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.96% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.88% today.
A total of 88.83 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.25 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN