India reports 630 COVID-19 deaths, new high of 115,736 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, April 7, 2021

India today reported 630 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 115,736 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the Central and State governments continued to take measures to stem a sudden spike in the numbers of cases in some States, especially Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

At 115,736, the number of new cases is the highest in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in late January last year.

The previous high was 103,558 on April 5. The country had reported 96,982 new cases yesterday. This means the country has recorded an average of more than a lakh cases of infection on each of the last three days.

At 630, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours reported today is significantly higher than yesterday's figure of 446. It is the highest since November 6, 2020 when 670 deaths were registered.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year.

The Central Government had said last Friday that the COVID-19 situation in as many as 11 States and Union Territories (UTs) was a "matter of serious concern", especially so in Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

Since then, the Centre has deployed 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab to deal with the spurt in cases.

The teams have been sent to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and 9 districts of Punjab to assist the State Health Department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.

The two-member high level team consists of a clinician/epidemiologist and a public health expert.

In the national capital, Delhi, the state government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till the end of this month to help contain the spread of the virus. Similar measures have been taken by some other States, too.

Of the 115,736 new cases of infection reported in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- alone accounted for 55,469, higher than the 47,228 cases recorded on Monday but less than the record 57,074 registered on April 4.

The State also reported 297 of the 630 deaths in India in the last 24 hours, markedly higher than the 155 logged yesterday.

Punjab recorded 62 deaths and 2,924 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, while Chhattisgarh reported 53 deaths and 9,921 new cases in the same period.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 166,177 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has climbed to 12,801,785.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,792,135 as of this morning, up 59,856 from yesterday. The recovery rate has dropped to 92.11% from 92.48% yesterday.

The number of active cases went up by 55,250 in the last 24 hours to 843,473 -- the highest since October 12, 2020 when it had stood at 861,853.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 132.423 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.872 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 30.847 million cases) and Brazil (more than 13.100 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (556,528), Brazil (336,947) and Mexico (204,985).

