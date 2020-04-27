India reports 60 more COVID-19 deaths, number of confirmed cases rises to 28,380

New Delhi, April 27, 2020

India today reported 60 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 886 and 1,463 new cases of infection since in the past 24 hours to take the total so far to 28,380.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this evening showed that the 60 new deaths included 19 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 18 in Gujarat, eight in Rajasthan, seven in Madhya Pradesh, two each in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and one each in Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Of the total 886 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 342, followed by 151 in Gujarat, 106 in Madhya Pradesh, 54 in Delhi, 41 in Rajasthan, 31 each in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, 26 in Telangana, 24 in Tamil Nadu, 20 each in Karnataka and West Bengal, 18 in Punjab, six in Jammu & Kashmir, four in Kerala, three each in Haryana and Jharkhand, two in Bihar, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 28,380 cases includes those who have died as well as 6,362 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 21,132 as of this evening, up 955 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate of patients so far is 22.41%.

Of the total of 28,380 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 8,068, followed by 3,301 in Gujarat, 2,918 in Delhi, 2,185 in Rajasthan, 2,168 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,955 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,885 in Tamil Nadu, 1,177 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,002 in Telangana, 649 in West Bengal, 523 in Jammu and Kashmir, 511 in Karnataka, 469 in Kerala, 313 in Punjab, 289 in Haryana, 277 in Bihar, 108 in Odisha, 82 in Jharkhand, 51 in Uttarakhand, 40 in Himachal Pradesh, 37 in Chhattisgarh, 36 in Assam, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 30 in Chandigarh, 20 in Ladakh, 12 in Meghalaya, eight in Puducherry, seven in Goa, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

As many as 220 cases are yet to be assigned to states. The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said.

The Ministry said 16 districts in the country had not reported any fresh cases of coronavirus in the past 28 days. The three new districts in this list are Gondia (Maharashtra), Davangere (Karnataka) and Lakhisarai (Bihar).

However, two districts which were in the list after not reporting any new case for 28 days, have now reported fresh cases. They are Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab.

An additional 85 districts in 25 States and Union Territories have not reported any new cases for 14 days.

At the press briefing here today, the Empowered Group 5 (EG5) of Government of India shared updates related to supply chain and logistical arrangements made in the country since the COVID-19 outbreak to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic and the measures taken to control its spread in the country.

Addressing the media, Parameswaran Iyer, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, and Convener of the EG5, shared the steps being taken by the government to tackle challenges in four critical sectors -- agriculture, manufacturing, logistics and feeding vulnerable groups. He said that the percentage of trucks moving food and pharmaceuticals has increased from 46% on March 30th to 76% on April 25th, 2020. In the same period, the percentage of railway rakes moved has increased from 67% to 76%, percentage traffic handled by ports has increased from 70% to 87%, and percentage of operational major mandis has gone up from 61% to 79%. More than 1.5 crore people are being provided cooked meals every day by Government agencies, NGOs and industries.

Speaking about the role of EG5, he said that the Government is focusing on easing policy and implementation bottlenecks in supply chains of essential items, troubleshooting specific bottlenecks on the ground and tracking key indicators and disseminating best practices of supply warriors. For this, he said, they are collaborating with line Departments, Ministry of Home Affairs, and other key stakeholders from industry including food, pharma, transporters, wholesalers, retailers and mandis.

NNN