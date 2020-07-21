India reports 587 more COVID-19 deaths, 37,148 new cases of infection

New Delhi, July 21, 2020

India today reported 587 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 28,084, and 37,148 fresh cases of infection, raising the total to 1,155,191 so far, as the deadly virus continued to spread in several states of the country.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States and Brazil, ahead of Russia which is now in fourth place.

In terms of the number of deaths, India remains at the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, Mexico, France and Spain.

This is the tenth consecutive day that the country has reported 500 or more deaths, the 17th consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 39th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The highest number of deaths in a single day, 687, was reported on July 17. The previous high in terms of the number of cases in a day -- 40,425 -- was recorded yesterday (July 20).

This is the sixth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 30,000 new cases of infection in a 24-hour period, the ninth consecutive day that it has recorded more than 28,000 new cases and the 18th consecutive day that it has recorded more than 20,000 new cases.

On the positive side, for the 39th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 587 new deaths reported today included 176 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 72 in Karnataka, 70 in Tamil Nadu, 54 in Andhra Pradesh, 46 in Uttar Pradesh, 35 each in Delhi and West Bengal, 20 in Gujarat, 17 in Madhya Pradesh, 10 in Jammu & Kashmir, nine in Rajasthan, eight in Punjab, seven in Telangana, six each in Haryana and Odisha, four in Jharkhand, three in Uttarakhand, two each in Meghalaya and Tripura,and one each in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Kerala and Puducherry.

Of the total of 28,084 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 12,030, followed by 3,663 in Delhi, 2,551 in Tamil Nadu, 2,162 in Gujarat, 1,403 in Karnataka, 1,192 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,147 in West Bengal, 738 in Madhya Pradesh, 696 in Andhra Pradesh, 568 in Rajasthan, 422 in Telangana, 355 in Haryana, 262 in Punjab, 254 in Jammu & Kashmir, 217 in Bihar, 97 in Odisha, 58 in Assam, 55 in Uttarakhand, 53 in Jharkhand, 43 in Kerala, 29 in Puducherry, 25 in Chhattisgarh, 23 in Goa, 12 in Chandigarh, 11 in Himachal Pradesh, seven in Tripura, four in Meghalaya, three in Arunachal Pradesh, and two each in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Ladakh.

The total of 1,155,191 cases so far includes the 28,084 patients who have died as well as 724,578 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 402,529 as of this morning, up 12,070 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 24,491 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate stood at 62.72%, according to the data.

Of the total of 1,155,191 cases so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 318,695, followed by 175,678 in Tamil Nadu, 123,747 in Delhi, 67,420 in Karnataka, 53,724 in Andhra Pradesh, 51,160 in Uttar Pradesh, 49,353 in Gujarat, 46,274 in Telangana, 44,769 in West Bengal, 30,390 in Rajasthan, 27,646 in Bihar, 26,858 in Haryana, 25,382 in Assam, 23,310 in Madhya Pradesh, 18,110 in Odisha, 14,650 in Jammu & Kashmir, 13,274 in Kerala, 10,510 in Punjab, 5,756 in Jharkhand, 5,561 in Chhattisgarh, 4,642 in Uttarakhand, 3,853 in Goa, 3,079 in Tripura, 2,092 in Puducherry, 1,925 in Manipur, 1,631 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,195 in Ladakh, 1,021 in Nagaland, 790 in Arunachal Pradesh, 737 in Chandigarh, 684 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 466 in Meghalaya, 305 in Sikkim, 297 in Mizoram and 207 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

