India reports 587 COVID deaths, new cases drop below 50,000 to lowest in nearly 3 months

New Delhi, October 20, 2020

The number of new cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a 24-hour period in India dropped below 50,000 for the first time in 82 days today as the spread of the virus appeared to slow down in more parts of the country.

The country reported 587 deaths and 46,790 in the past 24 hours, which are significantly lower than the numbers in recent days. This is the second consecutive day that the number of deaths is below 600.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 115,197 and the total number of cases of infection has gone up to 7,597,063 since the first case was reported in the country in late January this year.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 6,733,328 as of this morning.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 23,517 since yesterday to 748,538, which is 9.85% of the total number of cases.

The number of new cases reported today is the lowest since July 23, when the country had recorded 45,770 fresh cases of infection and 1,129 deaths. On that day, the death toll stood at 29,861 and the total number of cases at 1,238,635.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 579 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 55,722 new cases of infection yesterday.

On October 13, the number of new cases in a single day had fallen below 60,00 for the first time in more than two months.

Today is the 17th consecutive day and the 19th time in 20 days that it has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 40 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 32 of the last 50 days.

India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 45 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 57 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 38 of the last 55 days, more than 60,000 cases on 66 of the last 70 days and more than 50,000 new cases for 81 of the last 82 days.

The world has reported a total of more than 40.344 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,117,539 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 8.212 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.25 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (220,110) and Brazil (154,176).