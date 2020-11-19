India reports 585 more COVID-19 deaths, 45,576 new cases of infection

New Delhi, November 19, 2020

India today registered 585 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 45,576 new cases of infection during the past 24 hours as most parts of the country continued to see a decelerating trend in the spread of the deadly disease.

With the latest numbers, the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has risen to 8,958,483 and the death toll has climbed to 131,578.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period crossed the 500-mark again today after staying below that nnumber for the previous four days. The number had fallen below 500 on October 26 for the first time after more than three months.

The number of new cases of infection in a day stayed below 50,000 for the 12th consecutive day today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 8,383,602 as of this morning, up 48,493 from yesterday. With this, the recovery rate has risen to 93.58%.

In another positive development, the number of active cases has dropped further to 443,303, down 3,502 from yesterday.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 474 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 38,617 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 56.202 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,349,339 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 11.527 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.945 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (250,485) and Brazil (167,445).

