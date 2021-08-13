India reports 585 COVID-19 deaths, 40,120 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 13, 2021

India today reported 585 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 40,120 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours even as most parts of the country witnessed a deceleration in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had posted 490 deaths and 41,195 cases of infection yesterday.

The continuing high numbers of new cases and deaths in Kerala continued to be a cause of concern for the state and central authorities.

At 21,445, the state accounted for more than half of the new cases in India in the last 24 hours. It also accounted for 160 of the 585 deaths in this period. The state had recorded 23,500 cases and 116 deaths yesterday.

Overall, the number of deaths in 24 hours in the country crossed the 500-mark again today after remaining below that level for five consecutive days.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 46 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 66th consecutive day today.

However, the number of new cases has remained above 40,000 for two consecutive days today after staying below that level for five consecutive days.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 430,254 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,117,826 today.

Of the 585 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 208, followed by 160 deaths in Kerala, 67 in Odisha, 33 in Tamil Nadu, 30 in Karnataka, 17 in Assam, 13 in Andhra Pradesh, and 10 in West Bengal.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

National capital Delhi reported 49 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,303,345 today, up 42,295 from yesterday. The recovery rate rose to 97.46% -- the highest achieved so far -- from 97.45% yesterday.

The number of active cases went down by 2,760 to 385,227 today, the lowest since March 24, when the number stood at 368,457.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has risen to 52.95 crore, including 57,31,574 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.13% while the Daily Positivity rate was 2.04% today, staying below 3% for the last 18 days.

