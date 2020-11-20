India reports 584 more COVID-19 deaths, total cases cross 9 million

New Delhi, November 20, 2020

India today reported 584 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 45,882 new cases of infection during the past 24 hours even as the authorities in Delhi and other parts of the country took steps to contain a rise in infection rates after Diwali and other festivals.

With the latest numbers, the death toll has risen to 132,162 while the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has crossed the nine-million mark to stand at 9,004,365.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has crossed the 500-mark for the second consecutive day today after staying below that nnumber for the previous four days. The number had fallen below 500 on October 26 for the first time after more than three months.

The number of new cases of infection in a day stayed below 50,000 for the 13th consecutive day today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 8,428,409 as of this morning, up 44,807 from yesterday. With this, the recovery rate has risen to 93.6%.

The number of active cases, however, registered a slight increase of 491 to 443,794.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 585 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 45,576 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 56.834 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,359,599 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 11.713 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.981 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (252,514) and Brazil (168,061).

NNN