India reports 5,664 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 35 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, September 18, 2022
India on Sunday reported 5,664 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly lower than Saturday's number -- and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Saturday logged 5,747 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 29 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 2,211 of the 5,664 new cases of infection, followed by 631 in Maharashtra, 479 in Tamil Nadu and 476 in Karnataka.
The 35 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 21 backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the remaining 14 deaths, Maharashtra accounted for three, followed by two in Chhattisgarh and one each in Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,337 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,534,188 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,957,929 today, up 4,555 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.71%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection rose for the fourth consecutive day, going up by 1074 to 47,922 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 216.56 crore today, including 14.84 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.96% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.79% today.
A total of 89.15 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.89 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
