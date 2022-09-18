India reports 5,664 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 35 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 18, 2022

India on Sunday reported 5,664 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly lower than Saturday's number -- and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Saturday logged 5,747 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 29 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 2,211 of the 5,664 new cases of infection, followed by 631 in Maharashtra, 479 in Tamil Nadu and 476 in Karnataka.

The 35 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 21 backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining 14 deaths, Maharashtra accounted for three, followed by two in Chhattisgarh and one each in Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal.