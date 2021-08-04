India reports 562 COVID-19 deaths, 42,625 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 4, 2021

India today reported 562 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 42,625 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to show a declining trend in most parts of the country.

The country had registered 422 COVID-19 deaths and 30,459 new cases yesterday.

An official in the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) said new cases of COVID-19 were being reported from limited areas, with Kerala alone accounting for 40 per cent, followed by Maharashtra with 19.43 per cent and Karntaka with 5.94 per cent.

Luv Agrawal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry, said at a press conference here on Tuesday that only 57 districts in the country were currently reporting more than 100 cases in a day.

He said 18 districts have been showing an increasing trend in the last four weeks. They include 10 districts in Kerala, three in Maharashtra, two in Manipur and one each in Arunachal, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Together, these 18 districts account for about 47.5 per cent of the new cases every day.

Kerala reported as many as 23,676 new cases of infection and 148 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 13,984 cases and 118 deaths yesterday.

The number of deaths in 24 hours in the country has again risen above the 500-mark after staying below that level for two days. Before that, it had remained above 500 for five consecutive days.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 37 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 57th consecutive day today. The number of new cases had dropped below 40,000 yesterday after remaining above that mark for six days in a row but has risen above that mark again today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 425,757 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 31,769,132 today.

Of the 562 COVID-19 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state so far, accounted for 177, followed by 148 deaths in Kerala, 69 in Odisha, 38 in Karnataka, 29 in Karnataka, 18 in Andhra Pradesh, 14 in Manipur and 13 in Assam.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

National capital Delhi reported 50 new cases of infection and four deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 30,933,022 today, up 36,668 from yesterday. The recovery rate declined slightly to 97.36% from 97.38% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country rose again today, going up by 5,395 to 410,353 today. It had gone down yesterday after rising for six consecutive days.The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has increased to 48.52 crore today, including 62,53,741 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.36% while the Daily Positivity rate was 2.31% today.

