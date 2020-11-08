- Home
India reports 559 more COVID-19 deaths, 45,674 new cases of infection
Death toll climbs to 126,121; total cases cross 8.5 million; recoveries go past 7.868 million; active cases drop to 512,665
New Delhi, November 8, 2020
India today reported 559 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 45,674 fresh cases of infection even as the spread of the deadly virus continued to maintain a declining trend in most parts of the country.
With these, the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has risen to 8,507,754 and the death toll has climbed to 126,121.
The number of deaths in a 24-hour period stayed above the 500-mark for the fifth day running today after remaining below 500 for the three previous days, before which it had stayed above the mark for four days. The number had fallen below 500 on October 26 for the first time after more than three months.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 7,867,968 as of this morning, up 49,082 from yesterday. The recovery rate has risen to 92.49%.
The number of active cases has gone down further by 3,967 since yesterday and stood at 512,665 this morning.
The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 577 deaths yesterday.
The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 50,356 new cases of infection yesterday.
The world has reported a total of more than 49.822 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,250,381 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.
India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 9.859 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.653 million cases).
In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (237,097) and Brazil (162,269).
Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare showed that the 559 new deaths reported in India today included 150 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state.
It was followed by 79 deaths in Delhi, 58 in West Bengal, 28 in Kerala, 25 each in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, 22 each in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, 17 each in Haryana and Odisha, 15 in Punjab, 13 each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, 11 in Andhra Pradesh, ten in Himachal Pradesh, eight in Goa, seven each in Bihar and Uttarakhand, five each in Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir and Telangana, three in Manipur, two each in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Puducherry, and one each in Sikkim and Tripura.
No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Mizoram and Nagaland.
Of the total of 126,121 deaths so far in India, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 45,115, followed by 11,369 in Karnataka, 11,324 in Tamil Nadu, 7,235 in West Bengal, 7,180 in Uttar Pradesh, 6,912 in national capital Delhi, 6,779 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,310 in Punjab, 3,753 in Gujarat, 3,017 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,434 in Chhattisgarh, 1,979 in Rajasthan, 1,897 in Haryana, 1,668 in Kerala, 1,528 in Jammu & Kashmir, 1,410 in Odisha, 1,377 in Telangana, 1,136 in Bihar, 1,063 in Uttarakhand, 940 in Assam, 897 in Jharkhand, 641 in Goa, 600 in Puducherry, 371 in Himachal Pradesh, 357 in Tripura, 232 in Chandigarh, 194 in Manipur, 93 in Meghalaya, 80 in Ladakh, 76 in Sikkim, 60 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 45 each in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, and two each in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Mizoram.
Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
