India reports 559 more COVID-19 deaths, 45,674 new cases of infection

New Delhi, November 8, 2020

India today reported 559 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 45,674 fresh cases of infection even as the spread of the deadly virus continued to maintain a declining trend in most parts of the country.

With these, the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has risen to 8,507,754 and the death toll has climbed to 126,121.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period stayed above the 500-mark for the fifth day running today after remaining below 500 for the three previous days, before which it had stayed above the mark for four days. The number had fallen below 500 on October 26 for the first time after more than three months.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 7,867,968 as of this morning, up 49,082 from yesterday. The recovery rate has risen to 92.49%.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 3,967 since yesterday and stood at 512,665 this morning.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 577 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 50,356 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 49.822 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,250,381 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 9.859 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.653 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (237,097) and Brazil (162,269).