India reports 556 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 17 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 19, 2022

India on Saturday reported 556 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, as the spead of the pandemic appeared to be tapering off across the country.

The 17 deaths recorded today included 15 backlog cases in Kerala. One death each was logged in Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Of the 556 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 160 and Maharashtra 119. All other states reported less than 100 cases each, with six states recording zero deaths and another 22 logging ten or less cases each.