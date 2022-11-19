India reports 556 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 17 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, November 19, 2022
India on Saturday reported 556 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, as the spead of the pandemic appeared to be tapering off across the country.
The 17 deaths recorded today included 15 backlog cases in Kerala. One death each was logged in Maharashtra and Rajasthan.
Of the 556 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 160 and Maharashtra 119. All other states reported less than 100 cases each, with six states recording zero deaths and another 22 logging ten or less cases each.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,570 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,668,523 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,131,171 today, up 795 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 252 to 6,782 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.85 crore today, including 88,394 doses given in the last 24 hours.
NNN