India reports 553 more COVID deaths, 28,498 new cases of infection

New Delhi, July 14, 2020

India today reported 553 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 23,727, and 28,498 new cases of infection, taking the total zooming past the 900,000-mark to 906,752, as the deadly virus continued to spread across several parts of the country.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States and Brazil, ahead of Russia which is now in fourth place.

In terms of the number of deaths, India remains at the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, Mexico, France and Spain.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has reported 500 or more deaths, the tenth consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 32nd consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The highest number of deaths in a single day, 613, was reported on July 5. highest number of new cases in a day -- 28,701 -- was reported on July 12.

This is the third consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 28,000 new cases of infection in a 24-hour period and the 12th consecutive day that it has recorded more than 20,000 new cases.

On the positive side, for the 32nd day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 553 new deaths reported today included 193 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 73 in Karnataka, 66 in Tamil Nadu, 40 in Delhi, 37 in Andhra Pradesh, 24 in West Bengal, 21 in Uttar Pradesh, 17 in Bihar, 15 in Rajasthan, 10 each in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, nine in Telangana, eight in Jammu & Kashmir, seven in Haryana, six in Odisha, five in Punjab, three each in Goa and Jharkhand, two each in Kerala and Uttarakhand, and one each in Assam and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

The total of 906,752 cases so far includes the 23,727patients who have died as well as 571,460 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 311,565 as of this morning, up 9,956 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 17,989 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 63.02%, according to the data.

Of the total of 906,752 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 260,924, followed by 142,798 in Tamil Nadu, 113,740 in Delhi, 42,722 in Gujarat, 41,581 in Karnataka, 38,130 in Uttar Pradesh, 36,,221 in Telangana, 31,448 in West Bengal, 31,103 in Andhra Pradesh, 24,936 in Rajasthan, 21,894 in Haryana, 18,207 in Madhya Pradesh, 17,959 in Bihar, 16,806 in Assam, 13,737 in Odisha, 10,827 in Jammu & Kashmir, 8,322 in Kerala, 8,178 in Punjab, 4,217 in Chhattisgarh, 3,898 in Jharkhand, 3,608 in Uttarakhand, 2,583 in Goa, 2,080 in Tripura, 1,626 in Manipur, 1,468 in Puducherry, 1,243 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,093 in Ladakh, 845 in Nagaland, 588 in Chandigarh, 495 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 387 in Arunachal Pradesh, 318 in Meghalaya, 233 in Mizoram, 192 in Sikkim and 166 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The Ministry said 2,179 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

