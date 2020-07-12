India reports 551 more COVID deaths, new high of 28,637 cases

New Delhi, July 12, 2020

India today reported 551 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 22,674, and 28,637 new cases of infection -- the highest in a single day, raising the total to 849,553, as the deadly virus continued to spread across several parts of the country.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States and Brazil, ahead of Russia which is now in fourth place.

In terms of the number of deaths, India remains at the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, Mexico, France and Spain.

This is the 9th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 400 deaths and the 31st consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The highest number of deaths in a single day, 613, was reported on July 5. The previous highest number of new cases in a day -- 27,114 -- was reported yesterday (July 11).

This is the tenth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 20,000 new cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

On the positive side, for the 30th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 551 new deaths reported today included 223 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 70 in Karnataka, 69 in Tamil Nadu, 34 in national capital Delhi, 26 in West Bengal, 24 in Uttar Pradesh, 17 in Andhra Pradesh, 12 in Bihar, 10 each in Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir, nine in Telangana, eight each in Assam and Punjab, seven in Haryana, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, five in Odisha, three in Goa, two in Kerala, and one each in Puducherry and Tripura.

Of the total of 22,674 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 10,116, followed by 3,334 in Delhi, 2,032 in Gujarat, 1,898 in Tamil Nadu, 913 in Uttar Pradesh, 906 in West Bengal, 644 in Madhya Pradesh, 613 in Karnataka, 503 in Rajasthan, 348 in Telangana, 309 in Andhra Pradesh, 297 in Haryana, 195 in Punjab, 169 in Jammu & Kashmir, 131 in Bihar, 61 in Odisha, 46 in Uttarakhand, 35 in Assam, 29 in Kerala, 23 in Jharkhand, 18 in Puducherry, 17 in Chhattisgarh, 12 in Goa, 11 in Himachal Pradesh, seven in Chandigarh, two each in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Tripura, and one in Ladakh.

The total of 849,553 cases so far includes the 22,674 patients who have died as well as 534,621 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 292,258 as of this morning, up 8,851 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 19,235 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 62.92%, according to the data.

Of the total of 849,553 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 246,600, followed by 134,226 in Tamil Nadu, 110,921 in Delhi, 40,941 in Gujarat, 36,216 in Karnataka, 35,092 in Uttar Pradesh, 33,402 in Telangana, 28,453 in West Bengal, 27,235 in Andhra Pradesh, 23,748 in Rajasthan, 20,582 in Haryana, 17,201 in Madhya Pradesh, 15,536 in Assam, 15,373 in Bihar, 12,526 in Odisha, 10,156 in Jammu & Kashmir, 7,587 in Punjab, 7,438 in Kerala, 3,897 in Chhattisgarh, 3,613 in Jharkhand, 3,417 in Uttarakhand, 2,368 in Goa, 1,949 in Tripura, 1,593 in Manipur, 1,337 in Puducherry, 1,182 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,077 in Ladakh, 748 in Nagaland, 555 in Chandigarh, 471 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 341 in Arunachal Pradesh, 227 in Mizoram, 207 in Meghalaya, 163 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and 151 in Sikkim.

The Ministry said 3,024 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

NNN